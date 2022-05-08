Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE EFC opened at $15.86 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $911.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

