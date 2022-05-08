Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $608.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.02. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

