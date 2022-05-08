AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $275,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

