AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

