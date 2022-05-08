AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.03.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.