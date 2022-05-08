AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.57.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

