Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,606.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,750.83.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

