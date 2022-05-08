Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,942,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.73 on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,758.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

