Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,096. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

