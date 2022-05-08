Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 718,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,055. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 947,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

