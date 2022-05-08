Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 358,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,257. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

