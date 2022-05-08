Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $418.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $280.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.60. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $270.37 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.