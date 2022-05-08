Alight (ALIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Alight has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.540-$0.600 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alight stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

