Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
ALDX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 241,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
