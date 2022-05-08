Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $98.45 million and $14.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00318986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

