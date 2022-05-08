Akumin (AKU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$226.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.83 million.

Akumin stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.38. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$102.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKU shares. Clarus Securities started coverage on Akumin in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

