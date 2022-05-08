Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 53,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.