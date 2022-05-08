Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target Raised to 26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 24.00 to 26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA (Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

