Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Aileron Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 212,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
