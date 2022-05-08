Aeternity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 400,141,286 coins and its circulating supply is 354,320,342 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.