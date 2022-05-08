AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AES by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in AES by 775.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AES by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AES by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

