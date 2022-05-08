Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after buying an additional 979,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,143,000 after buying an additional 209,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

