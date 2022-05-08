Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $40.42. 375,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

