Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
GOLF stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $40.42. 375,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.
About Acushnet (Get Rating)
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
