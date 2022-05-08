Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to post sales of $609.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $632.79 million. Acushnet posted sales of $624.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 375,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,626. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Acushnet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 116.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

