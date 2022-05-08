ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 556,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

