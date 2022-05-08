Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $3.90. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 216 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.