AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of AAON traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 443,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

