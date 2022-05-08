89,600 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.29. 1,354,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,361. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

