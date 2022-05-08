$770.92 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post $770.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.93 million and the highest is $886.00 million. Cinemark reported sales of $294.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 5,001,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,787. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

