7,522 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.