7,197 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,619,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,544,448. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

