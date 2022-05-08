6,753 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $156.13. 2,710,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,580. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

