$67.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce $67.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.29 million. Repay posted sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $354.21 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 329,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,832. Repay has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

