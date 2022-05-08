$65.20 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $65.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $48.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $266.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $278.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $347.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

IIPR stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. 516,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,366. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $132.57 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.11 and its 200 day moving average is $215.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

