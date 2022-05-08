64,752 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

