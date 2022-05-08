$6.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will announce $6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.19. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $25.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $28.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $468.70. 925,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.65. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

