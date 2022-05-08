5,669 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 344,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,867. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

