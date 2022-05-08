514 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $21.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,615.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,758.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

