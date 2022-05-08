$5.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will report $5.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.83. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $25.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $30.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.50 to $32.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.60. 665,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.52. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

