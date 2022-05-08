$48.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will report $48.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $49.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $239.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $239.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $314.73 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $323.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 823,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,702. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

