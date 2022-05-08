$456.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to post $456.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.06 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $405.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.42.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $16.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.91. 283,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $362.45 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

