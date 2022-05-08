$455.03 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will report $455.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $455.10 million. SMART Global posted sales of $437.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SMART Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SMART Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,860. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.