41,300 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Bought by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.35% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,200.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Davison Tobias bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.17 per share, with a total value of $99,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,932.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,300 shares of company stock worth $358,563. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NCBS traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $79.63. 35,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,522. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

