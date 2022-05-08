$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.84 million. OLO posted sales of $36.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $193.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $195.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $251.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $262.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 2,076,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. OLO has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

