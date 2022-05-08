$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will announce $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the highest is $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

ADP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.94. 1,581,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $223.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

