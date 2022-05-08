$399.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $399.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.40 million. Ingevity posted sales of $358.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 304,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,668. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

