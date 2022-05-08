36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 26,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 98,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

