3,400 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.08. 2,593,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

