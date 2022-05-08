$31.52 Million in Sales Expected for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $31.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $30.75 million. CapStar Financial posted sales of $32.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year sales of $127.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.88 million to $130.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.13 million to $144.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

