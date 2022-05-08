$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $16.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. 896,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.82.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.